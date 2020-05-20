12 Mumbai returnees test positive for Covid-19, take Himachal’s corona count to 104

Apart from them, a 43-year-old woman and an eight-year-old girl from Lambagaon in Jaisinghpur subdivision and a 54-year-old man from Bhawarna and a 31-year-old man from Jawalmukhi were found infected. (Representative Image/HT)

Twelve people, including six members of two families, who returned to Kangra and Kullu from Mumbai by a special train on May 18 tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, taking the state’s count to 104.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state has gone up to 50, according to special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that a 56-year-old woman from Jheol village near Dharamshala town and her son and daughter-in-law, aged 31 and 25 years, tested positive for Covid-19. Another family, comprising a 41-year-old man from Sari Molag in Palampur, his 34-year-old wife and 11-year-old daughter, tested positive.

Apart from them, a 43-year-old woman and an eight-year-old girl from Lambagaon in Jaisinghpur subdivision and a 54-year-old man from Bhawarna and a 31-year-old man from Jawalmukhi were found infected.

“All of them arrived in Himachal Pradesh from Mumbai in a special train on May 18 and were under institutional quarantine at Radha Soami Satsang Beas’ Parour complex near Palampur,” Prajapati said.

The patients have been shifted to a dedicated Covid-care centre set up at Panchayati Raj Training Institute (PRTI), Baijnath.

FIRST CASE IN KULLU

Kullu district got its first Covid-19 case on Wednesday as a 23-year-old man from Aani sub-division tested positive for coronavirus.

He was among the 10 people from the district who travelled from Mumbai in a special train on May 18. He was under institutional quarantine at the District Ayurvedic Hospital along with others, Kullu deputy commissioner Richa Verma said.

The driver and conductor of the bus, in which the patient travelled from Una to Kullu, have also been quarantined and their samples have been sent for testing. Contact mapping is being done.

MAY SEES A SPIKE

Himachal Pradesh has seen a spurt in Covid-19 cases since May 4, with a total of 64 people testing positive.

Two people have died due to the virus during the period.

Twenty-five cases have been reported over the past one week.

Wednesday’s spurt was also the biggest single-day spike in the state. On Monday, 10 people tested positive for the virus.

Till date, the state has 104 Covid-19 cases.

Kangra is the worst hit district with 35 cases followed by Una with 19 cases and Hamirpur with 15 cases.

Thirteen cases have been reported in Chamba district, nine in Solan, seven in Bilaspur, two each in Sirmaur and Mandi and one each in Shimla and Kullu.

A total of 47 people have been cured of the virus in the state, including 11 people over the week.

So far, 19,490 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, while more than 22,000 are under active surveillance.