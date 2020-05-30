Sections
120kg poppy husk, 2kg opium seized from trucks in Jalandhar

In two separate incidents, four people held; contraband was bought from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, say police

Updated: May 30, 2020 01:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The commissionerate police on Friday arrested four drug peddlers in two separate incidents, seizing 120-kg poppy husk and 2-kg opium from their possession. In both cases, the contraband was found hidden in special chambers in trucks.

The entire poppy husk and 1kg opium was found hidden in a special extension chamber attached with the diesel tank of a truck loaded with onions, police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told a press conference. Bhullar added that the truck was stopped at a naka that a CIA staff-1 team had set up at Samrai village near Jandiala road.

Truck driver Amarjeet Singh, 51, of Baba Bakala, and his helper Gurpreet Singh, 35, of Bhalojla village in Tarn Taran, have been arrested and a case under Sections 15,18, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been registered against them at Sadar police station.

In preliminary interrogation, Amarjeet has told the police that they had brought poppy husk and opium from Rajasthan and was in the drug business for last two and half-years.



In the second incident, Ashwani Kumar of Patoia village and Ashwani Kumar of Sahora village in Pathankot district were arrested after one-kg opium was found from a special cabin in their truck stopped near the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) depot. A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been registered against them in Rama Mandi police station, the commissioner added. Ashwani had brought the opium from Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

