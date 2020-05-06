125 migrants to leave for Bihar in ‘Shramik Special’ train from Ambala

As many as 125 migrant labourers will be ferried to their native places in Bihar from the Ambala cantonment railway station in a ‘Shramik Special’ train on Thursday.

The district administration held a meeting to ensure smooth running of the train that will leave for Kathiar district.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said, “These migrant workers include those involved in agricultural activities. Arrangements have been accommodate labourers from Ambala and four to five neighbouring districts. Screening of passengers from other districts will be done as per criteria. They will be provided coach numbers and tickets with the help of RPF (Railway Protection Force).”

“I have told the Ambala superintendent of police to ensure buses from other districts carrying labourers should enter the station directly. The health department will conduct a health check-up of all the workers including those from other districts. If any of them have symptoms of Covid-19, they will not be allowed to board the train,” Sharma said.

Sources in the railway department said two special trains from Ambala Cantt to Katihar and Ambala Cantt to Bhagalpur will depart on Thursday and Friday, respectively, and two trains from Mohali to Hardoi on these two days.

Unwilling to divulge further details, railway officials said.“We want to avoid unnecessary influx of people other than those registered for travel by the state government,”

Meanwhile, a few Congress workers led by local leader Renu Aggarwal handed over fruits to labourers travelling from Jalandhar to Bihar at the station on Tuesday.

“We tried to reach on time, but missed out due to some confusion over departure time. But, we handed over the fruits and water to the GRP/RPF staff at the station. We have made arrangements for these items for labourers leaving on Thursday as well,” Aggarwal said.