Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / 13-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Mohali vegetable shop, owner held

13-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Mohali vegetable shop, owner held

The minor came in contact with naked electric wires at the shop he worked in

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Mohali

(Representative Image/File )

A 13-year-old boy died after he came in contact with some naked electric wires at a vegetable shop near Pine Homes in Dhakoli late on Thursday.

The accused, Dinesh Kumar, who owns the shop was arrested and was later released on bail. The minor victim used to work at the shop. The victim’s family hails from Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

Sub-inspector Jashan Preet Singh said the victim’s father alleged that there were naked wires in the shops and Dinesh had been told to repair them on many occasions but to no avail. On Thursday, the victim came in contact with the wires and died on the spot.

We have registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the investigating officer said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court tomorrow
Sep 04, 2020 23:04 IST
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Sep 04, 2020 22:21 IST
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Sep 04, 2020 22:29 IST
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Sep 04, 2020 22:22 IST

latest news

Teachers to be honoured with 9 state awards, 5 commendation certificates today
Sep 04, 2020 23:42 IST
Martic reaches US Open last-16 despite ragged performance
Sep 04, 2020 23:41 IST
Noida: Bars and pubs likely to open in a week
Sep 04, 2020 23:38 IST
NHAI transfers Gurugram project director
Sep 04, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.