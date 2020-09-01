13-year-old heart recipient recovers from Covid-19 in Chandigarh

A 13-year-old heart recipient was discharged from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday after his successful recovery from the transplant and then winning the battle against Covid-19.

The young recipient, a Class-8 student at a private school in Sector 19, was greeted with flowers and best wishes and a painting on organ donation symbolising that the “circle of life should not break”, as he and his mother exited the hospital and got into the home-bound ambulances.

Madhu, the boy’s mother, said, “We are indebted to the PGIMER team for their care, concern and compassion. There were many phases of hopelessness and despair when we thought we have lost the battle. But, the PGIMER team with their constant medical and psychological support, helped us sail through and come out victorious in both challenges; first the heart transplant and then, Covid-19.”

Complimenting the young boy on his successful recovery, PGIMER director Jagat Ram said, “I am elated that the untiring efforts of the PGIMER team paid off and the young heart recipient is on his way home. It is a moment of triumph and jubilation not only for him and his family, but for the entire medical team as his recovery from Covid-19 was a tremendous challenge due to his recent heart transplant.”

GD Puri, dean (academics), PGIMER, appreciated the family for their cooperation and trust in the hospital team. He urged them to take forward the message of observing safety precautions including wearing masks, hand washing and social distancing. “This will be the biggest service to the medical fraternity, who are risking their own lives to save the lives of others,” he said.

The cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) team, headed by Shyam K Singh, conducted the transplant surgery on July 31. The donor’s heart was in good condition.

“The only hick-up we faced was the recipient contracting Covid positive, but he was taken good care of and recovered well,“ doctors said

Ajay Bahl, department of cardiology, PGIMER, who has been involved in the case since the beginning, said, “A week after the transplant, while still in recovery here in PGIMER, the boy developed fever and was found to be Covid positive. Prior to the transplant, he had tested negative. But thanks to the multi-disciplinary teams that managed him, he has made full recovery and been discharged exactly a month after the transplant.”

Vipin Koushal, additional medical superintendent and in-charge, Covid hospital, and Ajay Bahl from department of cardiology, were present at the Class-8 student’s sending-off ceremony along with other team members.