Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / 135 appear for CLAT in Ludhiana, 58 skip

135 appear for CLAT in Ludhiana, 58 skip

The centre authorities took stringent precautionary measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19 and social distancing norms were followed

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

CLAT candidates outside the examination centre at Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)

The Common Law Admission test (CLAT) for admission to various law colleges in the country was held at the TCS ION digital zone in Sherpur Chowk on Monday.

Around 135 of the 193 registered candidates appeared for the exam.

The centre authorities took stringent precautionary measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19 and social distancing norms were followed. Student wore masks and were thermally screened outside the exam centre.

Candidates reached the venue at 1pm ,and keeping in mind SOPs, were asked to maintain social distancing outside the gate. Hand sanitisers were kept at the entrance gate, near the examination hall and inside the hall.



The paper comprised 150 questions of 1 mark each and had five sections including English, logical reasoning, mathematics, legal aptitude and general knowledge.

Aspirants said the paper was moderately easy and added that the general knowledge section was relatively tough compared to the others.

Nidhi Jain, a candidate, said, “Of all the five sections, general knowledge was the toughest, and took a lot of time. The others were moderately easy.”

Another candidate, Arman Negi, a student of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, said, “The paper was moderate to difficult as majority of the questions in general knowledge questions were indirect and time consuming . The logical reasoning section was also difficult.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Sep 29, 2020 00:02 IST
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
Sep 29, 2020 00:11 IST
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Sep 29, 2020 01:45 IST

latest news

1,500 centres to be set up to provide equipment to Haryana farmers
Sep 29, 2020 02:19 IST
Govt brought these laws amid pandemic to avoid protests: Abhay
Sep 29, 2020 02:17 IST
Clamour for Dushyant, Ranjit Chautala’s resignations grow louder
Sep 29, 2020 02:16 IST
Haryana logs 1, 630 new infections, 24 deaths
Sep 29, 2020 02:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.