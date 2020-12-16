135 test positive, 1 succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

In a respite, Chandigarh and Mohali reported no casualty due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, though Panchkula reported a death after nine days.

Meanwhile, 135 people tested positive, including 67 in Chandigarh and 34 each in the two neighbouring districts.

Chandigarh’s tally has climbed to 18,843, with 627 cases still active. While 17,912 (95.1%) patients have been cured, 304 have succumbed to the virus.

Mohali district, which has seen a spike in deaths this month, reported no casualty after two weeks. Its toll stands at 318, while infection tally has reached 17,203. As many as 14,858 (86.4%) patients have recovered and 2,027 are still undergoing treatment.

The death of a 74-year-old man from Sector 15 has taken Panchkula’s toll to 136. Of 9,555 people who have tested positive so far, 9,094 (95.1%) have been discharged, leaving 325 active cases.

Mohali admn imposes restrictions on social gatherings

In addition to the existing night curfew from 10pm to 5am in all cities and towns and closure of hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces by 9.30pm till December 31, district magistrate Girish Dayalan, under Section 144 of the CrPC, has ordered some more restrictions.

The new restrictions imposed include social gatherings to be restricted to maximum of 100 people for any indoor event and 250 for outdoor gatherings.

It will be enforced with immediate effect and continue till December 31, 2020.

Any violation of these guidelines will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

All officials concerned will have to ensure compliance with advisories issued by the health and family welfare department of Punjab.

The district has seen a spike in Covid deaths this month, with 39 casualties reported in just 15 days, as compared to 29 and 42 throughout October and November, respectively.