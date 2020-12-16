Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / 135 test positive, 1 succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

135 test positive, 1 succumbs to Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

In a respite, Chandigarh and Mohali reported no casualty due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, though Panchkula reported a death after nine days

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In a respite, Chandigarh and Mohali reported no casualty due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, though Panchkula reported a death after nine days.

Meanwhile, 135 people tested positive, including 67 in Chandigarh and 34 each in the two neighbouring districts.

Chandigarh’s tally has climbed to 18,843, with 627 cases still active. While 17,912 (95.1%) patients have been cured, 304 have succumbed to the virus.

Mohali district, which has seen a spike in deaths this month, reported no casualty after two weeks. Its toll stands at 318, while infection tally has reached 17,203. As many as 14,858 (86.4%) patients have recovered and 2,027 are still undergoing treatment.



The death of a 74-year-old man from Sector 15 has taken Panchkula’s toll to 136. Of 9,555 people who have tested positive so far, 9,094 (95.1%) have been discharged, leaving 325 active cases.

Mohali admn imposes restrictions on social gatherings

In addition to the existing night curfew from 10pm to 5am in all cities and towns and closure of hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces by 9.30pm till December 31, district magistrate Girish Dayalan, under Section 144 of the CrPC, has ordered some more restrictions.

The new restrictions imposed include social gatherings to be restricted to maximum of 100 people for any indoor event and 250 for outdoor gatherings.

It will be enforced with immediate effect and continue till December 31, 2020.

Any violation of these guidelines will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

All officials concerned will have to ensure compliance with advisories issued by the health and family welfare department of Punjab.

The district has seen a spike in Covid deaths this month, with 39 casualties reported in just 15 days, as compared to 29 and 42 throughout October and November, respectively.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
by Yashwant Raj
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Discussion on uniforms and ranks: Rahul Gandhi walks out of House panel meeting
by Sunetra Choudhury

latest news

Dissent in TMC official, Suvendu Adhikari quits as MLA
by Tanmay Chatterjee
UP Waqf Board eyes Republic Day to lay Foundation of Ayodhya mosque
by HT Correspondent
Powell busts out Fed model to defend high equity valuations
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
JEE Main to be conducted 4 times a year from 2021: Govt
by Prashant K Nanda
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.