14-day home quarantine for everyone coming to Punjab by domestic flights, trains, buses

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that everyone coming to the state, including those coming in via domestic flights, trains and buses, will have to undergo compulsory 14-day home quarantine.

Interacting with people during a Facebook Live ‘#AskCaptain’, the CM said that screening of those entering the state will be done at state and district border entry points, railway stations and airports. Those found to be symptomatic will be sent to institutional quarantine, while others will have to undergo mandatory two-week home quarantine.

He announced that rapid testing teams will check on the home quarantined people while the symptomatic ones will undergo testing at hospitals and isolation centres.

He cited Punjab’s experience with those who came from Maharashtra and Rajasthan, as well as the more recent case of Dubai, and said that Punjab government will not rely on any certificates of testing from any part of the country or the world.

Those returning to India via special international flights are already required to undergo institutional quarantine, as per the Central government’s guidelines.

The CM said that there is a likelihood of infection coming to state through people returning from other countries and states. So, the state is taking no chances and has made elaborate arrangements for testing and quarantine.

He thanked labourers who chose to stay back and contribute to Punjab’s economic strength. It is vital for the industries to function to ensure livelihood, he said. He urged people to follow social distancing norms at workplaces to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Of the migrants who had registered online, nearly half have willingly decided to stay back in Punjab and have started working in the industries, he said, adding that of 2.56 lakh industries in state, 1.5 lakh have resumed operations.

He said that his government is facilitating return of migrants through special trains, along with 607 buses, to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

“Around 3.25 lakh of the 13 lakh migrants have returned so far while another 17,000 have gone back through buses,” he added.

Captain said that the success of Punjab’s strategy is evident from the fact that it has the slowest doubling rate of 86 days against the national average of 14 days.

On some school not following directions regarding charging fee online, he asked the Amritsar resident who raised the issue to share details of the school and promised strict action.