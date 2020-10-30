Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / 14 Haryana cities register ‘very poor air quality’

14 Haryana cities register ‘very poor air quality’

After remaining satisfactory for many days, Panchkula slipped into the ‘moderate’ category after it recorded an AQI of 146

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate. However, AQI between 201 to 300 is classified poor, 301 to 400 very poor and it crosses over to the severe zone at 401. (Representative Image/File)

The number of cities in Haryana registering ‘very poor’ air quality increased from 10 to 14 on Friday.

The air quality index (AQI) of six cities — Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Narnaul and Yamunanagar — was found to be ‘poor’ while the AQI for Hisar remained severe, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB data, cities with ‘very poor’ AQI are Bahadurgarh (AQI value: 366 ), Ballabgarh (358), Bhiwani (303), Charkhi Dadri (338), Dharuhera (376), Faridabad (337), Fatehabad (398), Gurugram (367), Jind (388), Manesar (336), Panipat (303), Rohtak (335), Sirsa (342), and Sonepat (354).

AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate. However, AQI between 201 to 300 is classified poor, 301 to 400 very poor and it crosses over to the severe zone at 401.

After remaining satisfactory for many days, Panchkula slipped into the ‘moderate’ category after it recorded an AQI of 146 on Friday.

Meanwhile, as per the latest data of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), 229 fresh active fire locations had been detected in the state on Thursday, taking the total cases of farm fires during this year’s paddy harvesting season to 5,066.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Oct 30, 2020 19:46 IST
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Oct 30, 2020 20:51 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Gayle nearing century as KXIP eye strong finish
Oct 30, 2020 21:06 IST
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

US may need France-like lockdown to beat Covid-19
Oct 30, 2020 21:04 IST
Assam-Mizoram border row intensifies, highway blocked for 3rd day
Oct 30, 2020 21:02 IST
Maradona turns 60, dreams of scoring another against England
Oct 30, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Quad set to kick off Malabar drills in Bay of Bengal, China to keep watch and all the latest news
Oct 30, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.