14 new Covid cases in Punjab, tally reaches 1,983

Fourteen more persons, including five each from Amritsar and Ludhiana, tested positive for the coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the total count of those infected by the disease in the state to 1,983.

A 22-year-old youth, who reached Punjab on foot from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh recently, was found infected by the virus in Rupnagar town. He along with his father visited the flu corner of the local civil hospital for check-up where their samples were taken. His father’s report is awaited. With this, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the district has reached 55.

Amritsar becomes first dist to cross 300-mark

Amritsar reported five more cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, becoming Punjab’s first district to cross the 300-mark.

“Three positive patients from Amritsar are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tarn Taran while other two are admitted in Gurdaspur. With this, the district’s tally stands at 301. Of the 301 patients, 54 have recovered while four have died of the disease. All the patients are stable and are in isolation wards,” civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore added.

One case each in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur

A 66-year-old woman of Basti Sheikh locality in Jalandhar city tested positive. Civil surgeon Dr Gurinder Kaur Chawla said a total of 198 cases, including 6 deaths, of the coronavirus have surfaced in the district. As many as 5,408 samples were collected in the district, of which 4,489 turned out to be negative while the results of 564 were awaited.

In Hoshairpur district, a resident of Khuralgarh village in Garhshankar sub-division was found to have been infected by the disease.

The 29-year-old, a driver, returned from Maharashtra on May 11. Two more returnees tested for the coronavirus were found negative. The total count of positive patients in district had reached 93.

In Kapurthala, a 14-year-old tested positive for the virus.