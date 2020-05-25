Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 15 arrested in Chandigarh for not wearing masks, released on bail

15 arrested in Chandigarh for not wearing masks, released on bail

The accused were booked under section 188 (disobeying orders duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and later released on bail

Updated: May 25, 2020 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police said the arrests were made after registering 10 different cases across the city. (HT FILE)

Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested 15 persons for not wearing masks at a public place.

The accused were booked under section 188 (disobeying orders duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and later released on bail. Under this section people can be imprisoned for about six months or pay a fine extending to Rs 1,000 or both.

Police said the arrests were made after registering 10 different cases across the city, including three at the Sarangpur police station, two in Sector 19 and one each in Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran and sectors 34, 36 and 39.

About 274 persons have been arrested in 235 cases for not wearing masks when outdoors.



Since March 23, police have registered 654 cases and arrested 960 persons under section 188 of IPC.

Commenting on the matter, senior superintendent of police(SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said, “The strict drive against those flouting compulsory safety norms will continue and anybody found without a mask will be booked.”

The UT administration had issued orders on April 9 this year that anybody found without a face mask at a public place will be arrested.

This was done to prevent the spread of Covid-19

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai civic body withdraws notice sent to doctor for prescribing Covid-19 swab test
May 25, 2020 01:26 IST
6 customs officers in Mumbai test positive for Covid-19
May 25, 2020 01:23 IST
Lockdown forces many to change profession
May 25, 2020 01:30 IST
Youngsters near Mumbai come to the rescue of stranded migrants
May 25, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.