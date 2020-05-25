15 arrested in Chandigarh for not wearing masks, released on bail

Police said the arrests were made after registering 10 different cases across the city. (HT FILE)

Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested 15 persons for not wearing masks at a public place.

The accused were booked under section 188 (disobeying orders duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and later released on bail. Under this section people can be imprisoned for about six months or pay a fine extending to Rs 1,000 or both.

Police said the arrests were made after registering 10 different cases across the city, including three at the Sarangpur police station, two in Sector 19 and one each in Industrial Area, Mauli Jagran and sectors 34, 36 and 39.

About 274 persons have been arrested in 235 cases for not wearing masks when outdoors.

Since March 23, police have registered 654 cases and arrested 960 persons under section 188 of IPC.

Commenting on the matter, senior superintendent of police(SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said, “The strict drive against those flouting compulsory safety norms will continue and anybody found without a mask will be booked.”

The UT administration had issued orders on April 9 this year that anybody found without a face mask at a public place will be arrested.

This was done to prevent the spread of Covid-19