Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / 15-day window fine, but clearing backlog will take months: Punjab industry

15-day window fine, but clearing backlog will take months: Punjab industry

Dry Ports in Ludhiana’s Dhandari Kalan, Sahnewal, Focal Point and Kila Raipur account for 95% of logistics business in the region

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 16:49 IST

By Aneesha Sareen Kumar, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

Goods containers lying at a dry port in Sahnewal port area in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

At a time the industry in the state wants to literally fly out of its current situation towards recovery and normalcy, the resumption of goods trains, though a breather, only highlights that it will be a long, hard clawback for all stakeholders. The sheer quantity of backlog to be cleared and uncertainty over what happens after 15 days, if no permanent solution is found to end the farmers’ stir, are adding to the disquiet among owners.

Thousands of containers with export material are still stocked at dry ports in Ludhiana, while an even larger number of containers (around 8,000) with import material are stuck in transit. Officials at dry ports in the financial capital of the state have seen a steep fall in Exim (export-import) business for the past two months. Officials say it will take at least a month for the situation to stabilise.

Dry Ports in Ludhiana’s Dhandari Kalan, Sahnewal, Focal Point and Kila Raipur account for 95% of logistics business in the region. The logistics business itself has shrunk by 50% over the past two months.

At the Gateway Rail Freight Ltd (GRFL) in Sahnewal, which accounts for the maximum share of business, by volume, among the Exims, approximately 1,000 containers for exports continue to be stranded, while another 2,800 containers carrying import material are stuck in transit.



“A larger number of containers have been transported by road after exporters lifted from dry ports, considering the uncertainty over resumption of train services. This added to their costs, while also leading to loss of clientele. This was another major setback for the local industry,” said Rajeev Sharma, terminal head, ICD Gateway Rail Freight Limited, Sahnewal. ICD stands for Inland Container Depot.

“Manufacturers are ordering extra, fearing that trains will again be stopped after 15 days. The industry has suffered enough. The government should think of saving the industry and not just farmers,” said Rahul Verma, owner of a dyeing unit.

Badish Jindal, president, All Industries and Trade Forum, said the industry had suffered losses in crores of rupees and the government should clarify its stand. “The government should clear the uncertainty. It will take months for the situation to return to normalcy as imports are stuck and it will take months for the already stocked containers to clear. The focus should be to clear the backlog and run a greater number of goods trains over passenger trains.”

Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD of Avon Cycles, said the resumption of goods trains, was great, but there was lot of fear and panic in industrialists. “I hope goods trains run smoothly now without any hurdle,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Nov 25, 2020 17:03 IST
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
Nov 25, 2020 17:08 IST
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
Nov 25, 2020 15:12 IST
MHA issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines for surveillance, containment, caution
Nov 25, 2020 17:05 IST

latest news

Chopra names batsman who can ‘even score a double hundred in ODIs’
Nov 25, 2020 17:05 IST
Govt to soon come out with model tenancy law
Nov 25, 2020 17:03 IST
Ex-DSP Davinder Singh: NIA arrests PDP youth wing chief
Nov 25, 2020 17:08 IST
PMC to reopen subways in the city
Nov 25, 2020 17:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.