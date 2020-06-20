15 years on, Chandigarh MC finally takes over Dadumajra waste processing plant

MC staff painting over the logo of Jaypee firm on the waste plant’s gate in Dadumajra, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Friday finally took over the reigns of the controversial Jaypee-run waste processing plant in Dadumajra.

The plant’s fate, however, still remains uncertain.

A technical committee set up by the MC will examine the mechanical condition of the plant, and report on how quickly the plant can be made operational and whether it requires major repair works or upgrades.

MC officials on Friday accompanied by the duty magistrate and the police took over the possession of the plant even though firm officials said a stay order was in operation.

Stating that no time frame as of now could be given on the restarting of the plant, MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “We have set up a technical committee to study the condition of the plant. Experts from IIT Roorkee will also be part of the committee. They will submit a report by the first week of July.”

PANEL SET UP TO ANALYSE PLANT

“The committee will find out the plant’s internal strength and make appropriate decisions regarding upgrades. In case the experts find that the entire machinery is defunct, we will have to explore the option of setting up a new plant,” added Yadav.

The MC takeover of the plant on Friday came consequent to the termination notice issued on March 5 to Jaypee group.

The MC General House terminated Jaypee’s contract in March this year. The civic body issued a termination notice on March 5 asking the firm to hand over the plant within a week. The district courts, however, after being approached by Jaypee, stayed the order on March 12 up to June 12, following which MC initiated the action.

Since the order passed was for a definite period, which expired and there was no order of stay by any court of law, the impugned order dated March 5 passed by the MC stood active. Consequently on Thursday, the MC issued a 24-hour notice to the firm for handing over the possession.

PLANT WASN’T RUNNING ON OPTIMUM CAPACITY

The MC had signed an agreement with Jaypee in 2005 for setting up a garbage processing plant, which over the years was not operated to its optimum capacity. The plant was only processing 120 metric tonnes (MT) of waste against a requirement of 450 MT, with the remaining waste being illegally dumped in the open ground nearby. Despite several notices from the MC to rectify the defects, Jaypee did not make any changes.

Even the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in one of its orders had directed the MC to make alternative arrangements if it was no longer viable to work with Jaypee. The tribunal had also rejected the firm’s plea for a tipping fee for running the plant and slammed Jaypee for not running the plant efficiently.

Yadav said the aim of the takeover was to make waste management efficient in the city. The MC will operate the plant and bear the running costs. “Efficient garbage management in the city is one of the priorities of the MC, and consequently, MC will bear the cost of running and maintenance of the plant. Now, we can have holistic waste management from collection to final disposal,” he said.