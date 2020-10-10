16,000 schools in Himachal Pradesh to hold PTMs next week to discuss resumption of Classes 9 to 12

The Union home ministry had on September 30 issued guidelines for re-opening schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner, asking state and Union territories to decide in consultation with schools. (HT file photo)

Nearly seven months since educational institutions across Himachal Pradesh were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has sought the views of parents and teachers on resuming school for students of Classes 9 to 12.

The state education department has convened three-day meetings in 16,000 schools of all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh next week to seek suggestions from parents and teachers on the resumption of classes.

“A circular has been issued to all schools, government, private and aided ones, to hold parent-teacher meetings on October 15, 16 and 17. We have asked both parents and teachers to give their candid views to find out ways to strengthen education at this critical juncture,” said state education minister Govind Singh Thakur.

The school management will share the standard operating procedure with parents and teachers. The department has already issued a circular for 100% attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff in educational institutions that opened with 50% attendance on September 12.

ONLINE AND DISTANCE LEARNING TO CONTINUE

The suggestions from schools will be sent to the education department that will forward it to the government for its consideration.

The ministry emphasised on online and distance learning.

The latest guidelines say that online teaching should be encouraged as it’s the preferred mode of teaching during the pandemic. The latest safety protocols set by the government say that apart from online classes; students preferring to attend classes physically may be permitted to do so. “But attendance must not be enforced. It should be entirely on parental consent,” the guidelines said.