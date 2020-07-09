Sections
16 Covid-19 cases crop up in nine sectors of Chandigarh

Eight-month-old girl from Sector 13 among those positive; city tally goes up to 523

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Of the 523 confirmed cases in Chandigarh, 403 have recovered and seven have succumbed to the virus, leaving 113 active cases. (Representative photo)

As many as 16 new Covid-19 cases surfaced in nine different areas of the city on Thursday, taking the tally to 523.

Also, four nursing officers were quarantined at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research after they were exposed to a Covid-19 patient.

The fresh cases were reported from Sectors 19, 27, 38, 40, 45, 51, 52, 55, besides Sector 13 (Manimajra).

In Sector 19, a 45-year-old man tested positive for the virus. His wife, who works at Panjab University, has been quarantined and is being sampled, health officials said.



Two men, aged 32 and 37, from Sectors 52 and 27, respectively, have been found infected, while in Sectors 40 and 51, two females, aged 11 and 80, respectively, have contracted the infection.

In Sector 55, two men, aged 65 and 31 years, have picked the infection, while in Sector 38, four members of one family have been found positive.

A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have also contracted the virus in Sector 45.

Similarly, in Sector 13, an eight-month-old girl and two females, aged 32 and 17, have tested positive. They are family contacts of positive cases from the same building.

In all these cases, around 20 contacts have been tested. The results are awaited.

Of the 523 confirmed cases in Chandigarh, 403 have recovered and seven have succumbed to the virus, leaving 113 active cases.

A PGIMER spokesperson said a 70-year-old Ropar man, who was admitted in Advanced Trauma Centre on July 6, was confirmed Covid positive on Thursday. On contact tracing and risk assessment, four nursing officers were quarantined, the spokesperson added.

Mohali PCS officer positive: Sector 42 hotel sealed

After a Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), along with several other PCS officers across Punjab, were found positive for Covid-19 over the past few days, authorities have sealed a hotel in Sector 42 where the officers attended a meeting on July 3. Four employees of the hotel have also been quarantined. Officials said around 35 persons were present during the meeting.

