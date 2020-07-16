16 new Covid-19 cases take Mohali’s count to 472

Sections
Five cases from Kharar included two women, 58 and 32, a girl, 6, and a man, 62, from Shivalik City Kharar; and another man, 48, from an unspecified location

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

At present, Mohali district has 472 confirmed cases, of which 294 have recovered and nine have died. (AP/For representation only)

Mohali : A six-year-old girl was among 16 new Covid-19 cases reported in the district on Thursday, taking Mohali’s count to 472.

Those infected included four women, aged 45, 43, 40 and 24 years from Sector 66; Sector 125; Jhanjeri and an unspecified location in Mohali, respectively.

Five cases from Kharar included two women, 58 and 32, a girl, 6, and a man, 62, from Shivalik City Kharar; and another man, 48, from an unspecified location.

Men who had contracted the disease included a 29 -year-old from Phase-1; a 41-year-old from Phase- 4; a 68-year-old from Gillco Towers; and a 57-year-old from Baltana. Two men, aged 47 and 19 years, were from Lalru and the other, a 79-year-old was from Jharmari.



Also, seven persons were discharged after recovery; bringing the number of active patients to 169 in district.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said all the patients had been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and were responding well to treatment, he said.

At present, the district has 472 confirmed cases, of which 294 have recovered and nine have died.

