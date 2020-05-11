Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 16 trains to take migrants in Chandigarh back home

16 trains to take migrants in Chandigarh back home

One train scheduled to leave the city every day

Updated: May 11, 2020 21:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Migrant workers waiting for registration for special buses and trains for their native places, at the inter-state bus terminal in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/ht)

Sixteen trains will be taking migrant persons to their home states from Chandigarh with one train scheduled to leave the city every day for the next couple of weeks.

The first train left the city for Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday at full capacity with a total of 1,188 passengers. The second departed the city for Kishanganj district in Bihar on Monday.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida, on Monday, as soon as the central government decided to allow movement of stranded persons, the UT administration arranged the trains to take migrants stuck in the city to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Manipur.

The administration has also requested for trains to Kishanganj, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Sitamarkhi, Madhubani, Saharsa, and Barauni.



Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore expressed happiness that the passengers were provided adequate food and water, and all expenses, including the cost of rail tickets, were borne by the administration.

