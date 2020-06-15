Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 16-year-old Gurugram returnee tests positive in Faridkot, 21 active Covid-19 cases in district

Minor’s parents test negative, patient admitted to isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Faridkot

(Representative Image/Reuters )

A 16-year-old boy, who had returned from Gurugram on June 4, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said the patient, a resident of Dogar Basti, had returned from Gurugram with his parents. His parents, however, have tested negative.

He has been admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH). Now, there are 21 active cases in the district,” he said.

The district health department has started contact tracing.



