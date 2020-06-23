16 years after being allotted Housefed apartments, 52 homeowners wait for possession

Housefed, which had floated the scheme to build 632 apartments in five categories in Mohali, had promised to hand over possession to homebuyers in 2006. (Getty Images)

Mohali : They invested in category-3 houses in Sector 79 being built by the Punjab State Federation of Cooperative House Building Societies Ltd or Housefed in 2004, after paying full costs of the units, but 16 years later 52 homebuyers are still waiting for possession, forced to live in rented houses.

Housefed, which had floated the scheme to build 632 apartments in five categories, promised to hand over possession in 2006.

Even though all allottees paid for 140 category-3 apartments in Mohali’s Sector 79, a draw of only 88 apartments was conducted in 2014.

The remaining 52 allottees were told that as Housefed did not have enough land to build the units it would hand over possession later. They were also told they could opt for refunds with 10% interest or pay additional costs in case of a price rise.

All allottees agreed to pay the increased costs. So, the price of ₹9 lakh in 2004 for a unit went up to ₹19 lakh to ₹21.25 lakh in 2014 when the draw of 88 apartments was conducted.

Possession of land in 2018

Surprisingly, though Housefed got possession of land – which had been under litigation – to build the units in March 2018, it did not start construction work.

“We have been forced in stay in rented accommodation for the last one decade. Despite getting possession of the land, Housefed has done nothing. We request the authorities concerned to sort out the issue,” said Ravinder Dogra, one of the allottees.

The costs of the apartment have now increased from ₹20 lakh to ₹35 lakh and the allottees have been asked to pay up. “Why have the costs gone up? Was it our fault?” questions Naresh Trehan, president, Housefed Sangarsh Committee.

When contacted, Amarjit Singh, Housefed managing director, said an agreement had already been signed with Punjab Markfed to build the apartments. “We hope to start the construction soon,” he said.

About Housefed

Housefed was set up in November 17, 1970, to tackle housing shortage in the state by providing financial assistance to individuals to buy/build homes in rural and urban areas.​