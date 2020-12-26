Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 161 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths in Chandigarh tricity area

161 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths in Chandigarh tricity area

Chandigarh reported 78 cases, followed by 61 in Mohali district and 22 in Panchkula

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The tricity area on Saturday reported 161 fresh Covid-19 cases while two patients succumbed to the virus.

Chandigarh reported 78 cases, followed by 61 in Mohali district and 22 in Panchkula. A death each was reported in Chandigarh and Mohali, taking the toll to 315 and 336, respectively. In Panchkula, it stands at 140.

The Union Territory has recorded 19,423 cases so far, of which 354 are active. In Mohali, 1,374 cases of 17,910 remain active, and in Panchkula, 231 of 9,870 cases are active.

UK returnees being tested

The UT health department has conducted Covid tests of 17 UK returnees, of which eight are negative while results of the remaining are awaited.

The administration had received information of 132 travellers through various departments. Of these, 95 have been physically verified and an undertaking of self quarantine for 14 days has been taken from them. All were asymptomatic and RT-PCR negative before boarding their flights. The remaining 37 could not be physically verified.

