165 new cases emerge in Sonepat in three days

The district’s tally climbed to 424 on Sunday

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:55 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Emergence of 165 new Covid-19 cases in last three days has placed Sonepat on the list of worst-hit districts in Haryana after Gurugram and Faridabad.

The district’s tally climbed to 424 on Sunday. Sonepat civil surgeon BK Rajoura said most of the cases have been reported from Rai, Kundli and Ganaur areas. “The new patients are either Delhi-returnees or their contacts. Majority of the contacts of infected people who tested positive are asymptomatic,” he added.

The civil surgeon said they were prepared to tackle the sudden surge in cases and have facilities with total 820 beds ready for patients in various parts of the district.

“We will add 500 more beds by next week,” he added.



About their preparation, Dr Rajoura said, “Three nodal officers have been assigned to trace the contacts of an infected patient. We have deployed ambulances in the affected areas so that critical patients can be given immediate medical care. We have started isolating people at their homes as well after assessing the facilities they have. Doctors visit those in home isolation regularly.”

Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said, “We have decided to turn two hostels of Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women into Covid healthcare centres. The health department has already constituted block-level teams for sampling.”

