168 people contract Covid in Chandigarh, two dead

Covid-19 claimed two lives, while 168 people reported positive in the past two days, pushing the death toll to 248 and case tally to 15,804.

The deceased included a 67-year-old man from Sector 41 and a 53-year-old woman from Khuda Lahora. The former was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and acute chronic kidney disease, while the woman was also diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome and metabolic acidosis.

As many as 87 patients recovered, including those in home isolation. The city now has 1,088 active cases, while recoveries stand at 14,468. Over 1.22 lakh tests have been conducted so far.

One casualty in Mohali, 88 test positive

Mohali also confirmed one death and 88 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the total fatalities rose to 254 and the case count to 13,574.

Among the 88 cases, Mohali (urban) had the most at 57, followed by Kharar with 10, Dhakoli seven, Gharuan five, Lalru three, and Kurali, Banur and Dera Bassi with two cases each.

Also, on Sunday, 83 patients were discharged, bringing down the active cases to 1,000. So far, 12,320 patients have recovered from the virus in the district.

63 new cases in Panchkula

While there was no Covid death in Panchkula, 63 cases surfaced on Saturday and Sunday, taking the case count to 7,886. Most of the cases were from Panchkula urban, Mansa Devi Complex, Amravati Enclave, Kalka, Pinjore, Shyamtoo and Tipra.

There are 455 active cases in the district, 7,314 patients have been discharged and 117 have succumbed to the virus. Over 1 lakh samples have been tested till date.