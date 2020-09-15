17 deaths, 1,229 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 17 deaths and 1,229 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union territory to 55,325.

As many as 837 people tested positive in Jammu division, including 68 travellers while 392 cases were reported from Kashmir, of which 16 were travellers. The region had recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,698 cases on Saturday. On Friday, the total cases crossed 50,000-mark, more than six months after first cases were reported on March 09.

Also, 644 more people have been cured and discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 36,381, which accounts for a recovery rate of 65.7 %. There has been a consistent decrease in the recovery rate from a high of 77.3% on September 2. Active cases steadily increased to 18,049 on Monday from 7,980 on August 31. A total 12.48 lakh tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

A government spokesperson said 231 people were discharged in Jammu division and 413 in Kashmir. Of the total, 28,211 were cured in Kashmir and 8,170 in Jammu division.

The spokesperson said 17 more people succumbed to the disease in the UT—nine in Jammu division and eight in Kashmir. The death toll has risen to 895.

In Jammu division, the highest jump of fresh cases was witnessed in Jammu district with 392 cases while 113 people tested positive in Doda district. In Kashmir, the highest number of fresh cases was recorded in Srinagar where 119 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 78.

Srinagar is the worst affected district as the number of total cases in the district have reached 11,797 with 252 deaths.

Till date, 5.25 lakh people have been enlisted for observation—42,090 in home quarantine, 18,049 in isolation, and 55,018 under home surveillance. Besides, 4.09 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.