17 Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Moga

17 Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Moga

So far, 40 Huzur Sahib pilgrims have been found positive for Covid-19 in the district.

Updated: May 06, 2020 11:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Moga

The patients were already quarantined in different centres of the district (HT PHOTO )

Seventeen Hazur Sahib pilgrims have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in Moga, taking the district count to 55.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said all 17 patients had returned from Nanded last week. “The patients were already quarantined in different centres of the district. Now, we have admitted them to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Moga.”

On Tuesday, 10 persons, including seven contacts of Nanded pilgrims, had tested positive for Covid-19. So far, 40 Huzur Sahib pilgrims have been found positive for Covid-19 in the district.

