17-year-old booked for raping two-year-old

Police said the accused is a neighbour of the victim (Representative image)

Chandigarh Police apprehended a 17-year-old boy on Monday for allegedly raping a two-year-old toddler when she was sitting inside a three-wheeler near her house in Sector 25.

Police said the accused is a neighbour of the victim. “The boy was caught red-handed by the child’s mother. She then called the police and filed a formal complaint,” police said.

A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused who has been sent to a juvenile home.