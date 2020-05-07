Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 17-year-old booked for raping two-year-old

17-year-old booked for raping two-year-old

The boy was caught red-handed by the child’s mother who then called the police and filed a formal complaint

Updated: May 07, 2020 20:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police said the accused is a neighbour of the victim (Representative image)

Chandigarh Police apprehended a 17-year-old boy on Monday for allegedly raping a two-year-old toddler when she was sitting inside a three-wheeler near her house in Sector 25.

Police said the accused is a neighbour of the victim. “The boy was caught red-handed by the child’s mother. She then called the police and filed a formal complaint,” police said.

A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused who has been sent to a juvenile home.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers cross 18,000, infection spreads to Arthur Road jail
May 07, 2020 21:10 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 21:31 IST
How Vizag gas leak unfolded around 3 am: A timeline of the tragedy
May 07, 2020 18:19 IST

latest news

Alcohol sale in Karnataka falls after government hikes prices
May 07, 2020 21:37 IST
Covid-19 status check in hotspots Ahmedabad and Surat show spike a day after hard lockdown
May 07, 2020 21:33 IST
Tope: No need to politicise issue
May 07, 2020 21:32 IST
To pedal home, 18 migrants in Mohali sell phones to buy cycles
May 07, 2020 21:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.