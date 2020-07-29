Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Tarn Taran village

17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Tarn Taran village

Victim’s father said his son went out running but didn’t return

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Tarn Taran

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Gharka village of Goindwal Sahib sub-division on Monday evening and his body was found in a field on Tuesday morning. According to the villagers, victim Jugraj Singh had been practising running as it was his ambition to join the Indian Army. “On Monday evening, my son went out for the running but didn’t return. His body was found this morning,” Jugraj’s father Balkar Singh told the police. Jugraj would have celebrated his 18th birthday on Tuesday.

Village sarpanch Mandeep Singh said, “Jugraj’s mobile phone was snatched by a miscreant. While chasing the miscreant, who was also on foot, Jugraj was stabbed. A boy of the village had witnessed this.”

Chohla Sahib station house officer Sonamdeep Kaur said they have registered a murder case and efforts are on to identify the accused.

