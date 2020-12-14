Sections
17-yr-old girl found hanging after rape in Sirsa; 2 booked

Sirsa Sadar SHO says victim’s post-mortem was done by a team of doctors at the civil hospital and the report is awaited.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 05:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father said he and his wife were out and their 14-year-old son was at the shop near the house when the crime was committed. (HT Archive)

A 17-year-old girl was found hanging allegedly after being raped by her two relatives at a village of Sirsa district of Haryana when she was alone at home on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father said he and his wife were out and their 14-year-old son was at the shop near the house when the crime was committed.

“Two of my relatives came to shop on Saturday evening and asked my son for tea. My son went to the house and asked his sister to send two cups of tea at the shop. One of them asked my son that he wanted to use the washroom, and my son sent him to out home. When the accused did not return, his accomplice also went to the house. After 20 minutes, my son went to check and saw both of them trying to sexually assault our daughter. My son ran to his uncle’s house for help. When my son and his cousin reached our home, they found my daughter hanging from the ceiling fan and the accused fled the spot.”

Sirsa Sadar SHO Devi Lal told HT over phone that the victim’s post-mortem was done by a medical board team at the civil hospital and a report is awaited.

“We have started investigation into the matter and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. We have registered a case against them under sections 302(murder), 376 (rape), 452 (whoever commits house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of the Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” he added.

“The girl’s family was planning for the victim’s wedding once she turned 18,” the SHO said, adding that one of the accused was brother-in-law of her would be husband.

