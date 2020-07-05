172 cases take Punjab tally to 6,109, five fresh deaths

Five coronavirus-related deaths and 172 fresh infections were reported from across Punjab on Saturday, taking the death count to 162 and patient tally to 6,109. The deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Moga, Mohali and Patiala districts.

A 62-year-old woman of Hamza village in Hoshiarpur district was found positive for Covid-19 a day after her death. She was suffering from diarrhoea and admitted to a hospital in Jalandhar.

A 25-year-old man of Bhagat Singh Colony in Amritsar died of the virus at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the city on Saturday, civil surgeon Dr Navdeep Singh said.

A 67-year-old Patiala resident with co-morbidities died of coronavirus at Rajindra Hospital, while a 35-year-old Moga resident breathed his last at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

A 60-year-old woman from Zirakpur undergoing treatment for Covid-19 succumbed on Saturday, taking the death toll in Mohali district to five.

57 test positive in Jalandhar

Jalandhar district’s patient tally on Saturday was 57 people, while three were found positive in Kapurthala. Health officials said the Jalandhar’s patient tally has gone up to 829, besides 22 virus-related deaths.

In Bathinda, seven people, including a couple and their three-year-old son, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, district nodal officer for Covid-19 management Dr Kundan Pal said.

Four fresh cases were recorded in Mohali district.

33 infections in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district’s Covid-19 count reached 993, highest among all districts in Punjab, with 33 people, including five healthcare workers at different private hospitals, testing positive on Saturday.

DSP, wife among 14 found infected in Amritsar

In Amritsar, 14 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, out of which eight are fresh community transmission cases and 6 are close contacts of the Covid patients. Among the patients is a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and his wife.

Also, four more people of Gurdaspur district were tested positive for Covid-19.

A woman and her daughter from Nabha Gate area were among the five new patients in Patiala district. Three more people, including a cop, tested positive for Covid-19 in Moga.

(With inputs from Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali)