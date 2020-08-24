Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 173 fresh Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths reported from Ludhiana

173 fresh Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths reported from Ludhiana

The deceased include a 9-year-old boy who was a tuberculosis (TB) patient and a 22-year-old male undertrial in Ludhiana central Jail.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image

Ludhiana on Monday reported 173 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 8,831. As many as 12 people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 323.

Of this, 152 positive cases and 11 deceased belong to Ludhiana district, while the rest are from other districts/states. The deceased include a 9-year-old boy who was a tuberculosis (TB) patient and a 22-year-old male undertrial in Ludhiana central Jail. The fresh cases also include three police personnel, nine health care workers and a pregnant woman.

The 11 Ludhiana residents who succumbed to the disease on Monday include the nine-years-old boy, a 40-year-old man, 42-year -old woman from Focal Point area, 58-year-old man from South city area, 76-year-old man from Green park, 22-year-old undertrial in central jail, 43-year-old man from New Janta Nagar, 64-year-old man from Shastri Nagar, 72-year-old mam from Dehlon, 70-year- old man from Bhagwali gali and 74-year-old man from Madhopuri. Apart from this, a resident of Kapurthala also succumbed to the disease.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said, “Out of the 8,831 positive cases, 6,451 patients (73.09%) have been cured till date and regular efforts are being put to control the spread of the disease.”



Further, he appealed to the residents to get their tests done as soon as they develop any symptoms. By not getting the test done in time, residents will be putting their lives and the lives of their loved ones in danger, he added.

Two employees test positive, PAU’s basic sciences college closed till August 28

Two employees of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) including head of microbiology department, HS Kochar and his wife Dr DD Kochar, deputed in department of zoology, tested positive on Monday.

Following this, the university authorities have decided to close departments housed in the building of the college of basic sciences and humanities till August 28.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

172 countries engaging with global Covid-19 vaccine plan, says WHO
Aug 24, 2020 22:39 IST
Moderna plans to supply 80 million doses of Covid vaccine to European Union
Aug 24, 2020 22:35 IST
Haryana chief minister tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 24, 2020 22:27 IST
Himachal high court allows private schools to charge tuition fee
Aug 24, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.