Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 178 Pakistanis return home via Attari-Wagah border

178 Pakistanis return home via Attari-Wagah border

These people, including several Hindus, who had come to India to meet their relatives and on pilgrimage visas, were allowed to cross over to Pakistan after conducting their thermal screenin

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As many as 178 Pakistan nationals, who had been stranded in various states of India due to lockdown, returned to their home country via the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday.

These people, including several Hindus, who had come to India to meet their relatives and on pilgrimage visas, were allowed to cross over to Pakistan after conducting their thermal screening.

This is the fifth batch of citizens from the neighbouring country whose repatriation was facilitated by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on the request of the Pakistan high commission since the lockdown came into force.

Earlier, MEA had issued a list of 179 Pakistan nationals who had to return, but one of them “could not reach” at the border on Wednesday.



Of these, 10 were stranded in Gujarat, 36 in Maharashtra, 40 in Madhya Pradesh, 47 in Chhattisgarh, 12 in Delhi, 2 in Punjab, 14 in Rajasthan, 2 in Uttarakhand and 16 in Utter Pradesh.

A senior Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) official posted at the ICP said: “All the people were asymptomatic and they were allowed to cross the zero line after getting their medical screening done.”

On May 5, 193 Pak citizens returned home. Nearly 300 Indians are also stranded in Pakistan and the process of their repatriation has been started, it is learnt.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Amphan: A trail of death, misery and destruction
May 27, 2020 23:44 IST
Can Pawar-Thackeray tide over this crisis too?
May 27, 2020 23:44 IST
Locust swarms likely headed to MP from Rajasthan
May 27, 2020 23:43 IST
ASI unearths 9th century Shiva Lingam at Vietnam temple site
May 27, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.