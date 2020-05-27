178 Pakistanis return home via Attari-Wagah border

As many as 178 Pakistan nationals, who had been stranded in various states of India due to lockdown, returned to their home country via the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday.

These people, including several Hindus, who had come to India to meet their relatives and on pilgrimage visas, were allowed to cross over to Pakistan after conducting their thermal screening.

This is the fifth batch of citizens from the neighbouring country whose repatriation was facilitated by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on the request of the Pakistan high commission since the lockdown came into force.

Earlier, MEA had issued a list of 179 Pakistan nationals who had to return, but one of them “could not reach” at the border on Wednesday.

Of these, 10 were stranded in Gujarat, 36 in Maharashtra, 40 in Madhya Pradesh, 47 in Chhattisgarh, 12 in Delhi, 2 in Punjab, 14 in Rajasthan, 2 in Uttarakhand and 16 in Utter Pradesh.

A senior Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) official posted at the ICP said: “All the people were asymptomatic and they were allowed to cross the zero line after getting their medical screening done.”

On May 5, 193 Pak citizens returned home. Nearly 300 Indians are also stranded in Pakistan and the process of their repatriation has been started, it is learnt.