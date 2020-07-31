179 roads blocked due to landslides in Himachal

Around 179 roads were blocked and the water supply was disrupted in rural areas due to landslides triggered due to heavy rainfall in Himachal on Friday.

Around 129 roads were blocked in Mandi, 37 in Kangra and six roads each in Shimla and Hamirpur zone. Officials say the roads are being cleared.

The state meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for the middle and lower hills of the state for August 1, 3 and 4. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places.

State meteorological department director Dr Manmohan Singh said rainfall is likely to continue throughout the state till August 6. A yellow warning is the least dangerous warning.

Heavy rainfall took place at isolated places of Hamirpur and Sirmaur district while light to moderate rainfall took places throughout the state during the last 24 hours. No appreciable change was witnessed in maximum and minimum temperatures.

Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur district received 82 mm rain, the highest in the state, followed by Nagrota Suriyan, distirct Kangra, which received 63mm rain.

Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district received 33 mm rain, Narkanda received 29 mm rain, Pandoh 26mm, Mandi 20.3 mm, Palampur 18.8 mm while Shimla received 12.7mm rain, 6 mm rainfall was recorded in Solan and Rampur Bushahr while Dharamshala received 4.2mm rain.

Maximum temperature in state’s capital Shimla was 22.5°C while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district recorded a temperature of 24.2°C. The maximum temperatures in Manali, Dalhousie, and Dharamshala were 21.6°C, 21.4°C and 28.4°C, respectively.

The maximum temperatures in Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una were 27°C, 30.5°C, 30.2°C and 31.8°C, respectively. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a maximum temperature of 22.2°C.

Kufri was the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of 13.3°C and Mandi was the hottest at 32.1°C.