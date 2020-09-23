18 deaths, 1,235 fresh cases recorded in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 18 more deaths and 1,235 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the UT to 66,261.

As many as 736 people tested positive in Jammu, including 51 travellers, while 499 cases were reported from Kashmir, of which 38 were travellers. This month, Jammu has witnessed more infections on daily basis as compared to Kashmir.

As many as 1,619 people have been cured and discharged on Tuesday, taking the overall recoveries to 43,734 which accounts for a recovery rate of 66%. This is a significant decrease in the recovery rate from 77.3% on September 2.

Active cases have reached 21,485 and total 14.36 lakh tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

A government spokesperson said 880 people were discharged in Jammu division and 739 in Kashmir. Of the total, 32,277 were cured in Kashmir and 11,457 in Jammu division.

The spokesperson added that 18 more people succumbed to the disease — seven in Jammu and 11 in Kashmir. The death toll has risen to 1,042 — 789 in Kashmir and 253 in Jammu.

In Jammu division, the highest jump of fresh cases was witnessed in Jammu with 253 cases while 98 people tested positive in Doda district. In Kashmir, the highest number of fresh cases was recorded in Srinagar where 210 more people testing positive, followed by 62 at Pulwama.

Srinagar is the worst affected district as the number of total cases here is 13,409, with 272 deaths. Jammu is at number two recording 10,675 cases and 143 deaths.

Till date, 5.51 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 28,480 in home quarantine, 21,485 in isolation, and 61,953 under home surveillance. Besides this, 4.38 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.