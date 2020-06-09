Sections
18 IAS, 7 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

Mahavir Singh is new Panchkula MC chief; Ram Kumar Singh posted as Mahendergarh DC

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 18 IAS and seven HCS officers.

Among those transferred is director general, secondary education, Amneet P Kumar, who has been posted as director general, medical education and research, replacing DK Behera, who was posted as managing director, Hafed.

Panchkula municipal commissioner Sumedha Kataria has been posted as chief administrator, Haryana state agricultural marketing board, replacing J Ganesan, who was posted as director, secondary education.

Karnal Smart City CEO Rajiv Mehta was posted as chief vigilance officer, HSVP and urban estates, Haryana. Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has been given the additional charge of CEO, Karnal Smart City.



Faridabad additional deputy commissioner Ram Kumar Singh was posted as Mahendergarh deputy commissioner.

Faridabad HSVP administrator Pradeep Dahiya was given the additional charge of Faridabad additional deputy commissioner. Kaithal additional deputy commissioner Mahavir Singh was posted as Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner.

Mahendergarh deputy commissioner Jagdish Sharma was posted as Sonepat municipal corporation commissioner.

