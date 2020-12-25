Sections
18 lakh Haryana farmers received ₹2,225 crore under PM Kisan Yojana: Khattar

At least ₹360 crore have been deposited in the accounts of 18 lakh farmers of Haryana under this scheme on Friday.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 19:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said over ₹2,225 crore have been deposited in the bank accounts of 18 lakh farmers of the state after the launch of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Under this flagship scheme launched in 2019 for the welfare of farmers, the Union government provides a financial benefit of ₹6,000 per year to each registered farmer. The money is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiary and is paid in three equal four-monthly instalments of ₹2,000 each.

Khattar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing the seventh installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to the accounts of farmers on the occasion of Sushasan Diwas on Friday.

At least ₹360 crore have been deposited in the accounts of 18 lakh farmers of Haryana under this scheme on Friday, an official spokesperson said. The PM transferred this amount to the accounts of farmers digitally.

“So far ₹2,225.30 crore have been deposited in the accounts of farmers under this scheme in the state,” Khattar said. During the transfer of the seventh installment, ₹18,000 crore were deposited in the accounts of 9 crore farmers of the country.

This programme was viewed by farmers at the panchayat level in Haryana. A farmer, Hari Singh of Fatehabad district shared experiences regarding small holdings with the Prime Minister.

