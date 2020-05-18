18 new cases take Haryana Covid count to 928

With 18 new cases, mostly with Delhi links, the Covid-19 count climbed to 928 in Haryana on Monday.

The state health department bulletin said while seven positive cases were reported from Gurugram, three each were detected in Faridabad, Sonepat and Hisar, and one each in Karnal and Mahendergarh. All infected persons in Gurugram and Faridabad have travel history to Delhi, senior doctors said.

PREGNANT WOMAN TESTS POSITIVE

Though the health bulletin did not mention her case, a pregnant woman was tested positive at PGIMS, Rohtak. Doctors said the woman hailed from Gurugram, who was admitted to the hospital’s labour room. “21 staffers, including doctors and nurses, have been quarantined. The labour room has been sanitised,” the PGIMS spokesman said.

In Sonepat, among the three confirmed patients are a 36-year-old man from Mayur Vihar area and a 30-year-old man from Mohana village, both working with the Delhi government. Son of an infected man also tested positive for the virus in Sonepat.

KARNAL GIRL FOUND INFECTED

A day after her father was tested positive for coronavirus, a 21-year-old girl was also found to be infected in Chogawan village of Karnal, taking the number of active cases in the district to eight.

Karnal DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said Chogawan village has already been sealed and declared as a containment zone. Karnal has so far seen 19 patients, of whom one has died and 10 have recovered.

In Hisar, three persons, including a Mumbai-returnee and two members of a family, tested positive. The man found infected in Mahendergarh is said have a travel history to Delhi. A father-son duo, who had returned from Mumbai on May 9, also tested positive in Mahendergarh’s Nangal Chaudhary area, district health official said. Their case has not been added to the state’s bulletin.

RECOVERY RATE 64.44%

With 36 more patients getting discharged, the number of those cured in the state reached 598, which took the recovery rate to 64.44%. The bulletin stated that while 18 patients were discharged from Sonepat, 10 walked out of hospital in Gurugram, four in Mahendergarh and two each in Rohtak and Nuh.