18 police officers transferred in Punjab; new SSPs for Faridkot, Gurdaspur

The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 18 senior police officers, including shifting of three IGPs and two SSPs of Faridkot and Gurdaspur. ADGP Gurpreet Deo will now also hold the additional charge of the internal vigilance cell, whereas Jitender Kumar Jain, ADGP (PSPCL) will now be ADGP, Punjab Bureau of Investigation, in addition to holding the charge of policy and rules. ADGP, crime, B Chandra Shekhar will also hold the charge of ADGP (STF).

Naunihal Singh, IG Jalandhar will now be IG Ludhiana replacing Jaskaran Singh, who will now be IG Bathinda Range. AK Mittal, IG (legal affairs) will now be IG (headquarters) whereas Kaustabh Sharma, IG STF has been posted as the newly-created crafted IG Faridkot range.

The orders say Gursharan Singh Sandhu will be posted as IG provisioning, Pardeep Kumar Yadav as IG Technical Services and SK Kalia as IG PAP-II Jalandhar.

Ranbir Khatra has now been transferred as DIG Jalandhar Range whereas Rajinder Singh AIG, counter-intelligence, will be new SSP Gurdaspur replacing Swarandeep Singh, who will hold the charge of Faridkot SSP. Faridkot SSP Manjit Singh will be AIG ARP at Jalandhar.