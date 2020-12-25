19 arrested for Illegal sand mining in Mohali

Police on Thursday arrested 16 persons involved in illegal sand mining in the Majri block of Mohali, and seized from them a .32 bore pistol and eight vehicles, including five loaded tipper trucks, one excavator machine, and two sports utility vehicles, a Sorpio and a Safari.

Three other tipper truck drivers were arrested in another raid in the Nagla area.

“These persons have been involved in illegal mining in the villages of Abhipur, Kubhaheri and Miyapur Changer. Five cases had been registered against them at the Majri police station here,” said Satinder Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

The men were arrested after raids by various teams in different locations following complaints of illegal mining in the block. Preliminary questioning revealed that three crushers (machines to break rocks) were used for illegal mining, the SSP added.

“This group used to deploy their associates on certain locations to keep a watch on activities of officials deputed on duty in the police and mining departments. They also kept escort vehicles to prevent anyone from seizing their illegal sand tippers,” Satinder Singh said.

Five separate cases were registered at the Majri police station under sections 4(1), 21(1) Mines & Minerals (Regulation & Development) Act 1957 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

The men who have been arrested are: Rinku from Azamgarh, Sandeep and Kamal Babu, all from Uttar Pradesh; Hukam Mandle from Bihar; Raman Kumar from Pathankot; Bhupinder Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib; Amarveer Singh from Morinda; Mustak Mohamad from Abhipur in Mohali; Parminder Singh from Kurali in Mohali; Gurnam Singh, Gurcharan Singh and Mohit Sharma, all from Majri in Mohali; Sukhwinder Singh and Harwinder Singh from Ropar, Tejinder Singh from Tarn Taran; and Gurjant Singh from Mullanpur.

Three arrested in Zirakpur

Police also arrested three persons for illegal mining of sand in Nagla area of Zirakpur and seized four tippers with an excavator after mining inspector Narinder Kumar lodged a complaint about illegal mining in the area.

The men who were arrested included Santosh, Shasikant and Shiv Shankar, all working as drivers of the tippers. A case under Mines & Minerals (Regulation & Development Act 1957) and 379 IPC was registered at the Zirakpur police station.