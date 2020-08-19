Sections
19 cases registered for illegal mining this year: Mohali DC

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 22:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Wednesday said the district administration has zero tolerance towards illegal mining and the menace is being dealt with sternly.

Dayalan held a meeting with senior officers of administration after HT highlighted the issue of illegal mining being rampant in the district.

Giving details of action initiated against illegal miners between January 1 to August 15, he said that as many as 19 FIRs have been registered and over 30 crushers have been sealed in Majri and Mubarakpur areas.

Scores of tippers, trolleys and excavators have been seized, besides environmental compensation levy to the tune of Rs 67 crore has been imposed on defaulters and recovery notices have been issued, he added.



Dayalan said the administration extends full protection to whistle blowers, so people can come forward and report such activity to additional deputy commissioner, general, who is the nodal officer, and will be monitoring mining activity in the district continuously.

Action on complaints received has been expedited and no major complaint is pending, he said, adding that directions have been given for strict action and prompt registration of cases against illegal miners.

Two cases registered in Dera Bassi

Police registered two cases for illegal mining and extortion in Mubarakpur area of Dera Bassi on Wednesday.

Unidentified persons were booked for illegally mining from the Ghaggar in Kakrali village. As the mining department officers reached the spot, they fled from the scene and even took their machinery. A case has been registered under Section 21 of the Mine and Minerals (Regulations and Development) Act. The mining department had received several complaints of illegal mining from Kakrali earlier as well.

An 85-year-old squadron leader, Gulzar Mathauda (retired), had lodged a complaint saying illegal mining activities were ongoing near his fields in for the last two years and some unidentified people had recently dug up a 35-feet deep pit there. He said that an FIR was lodged in January 2019 in the matter, but nothing had been done.

In another case, a case has been registered against unknown persons at Mubarakpur police station for collecting extortion money in the area.

Sub-inspector Arshdeep Sharma said, we they received a complaint that some people were collecting extortion money in Mubarakpur area and case has been registered against unknown persons.

