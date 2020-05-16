19 migrants leave for home states after face-off with Malerkotla mill

The leaders of migrant labourers, who were protesting against a private spinning mill in Malerktola over their alleged exploitation for the past three days, left along with their family members for their home states on Friday.

The workers of Arihant Spinning Mill were demanding a salary hike and transfer of some management functionaries. Over hundreds workers submitted their resignations on Thursday in protest against non-acceptance of their demands.

“Resignations of seven workers have been accepted and the mill authorities arranged for their journey along with their 12 family members. They have been sent to their native states of Bihar, UP and Jharkhand after screening,” said Malerkotla SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey.

“We have asked the mill management to start welfare activities for the workers who have been working with the company for years,” the SDM added.