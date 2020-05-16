Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 19 migrants leave for home states after face-off with Malerkotla mill

19 migrants leave for home states after face-off with Malerkotla mill

Over hundreds workers submitted their resignations on Thursday in protest against non-acceptance of their demands

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:55 IST

By Hindustan Times, Sangrur, Hindustan Times Sangrur

The leaders of migrant labourers, who were protesting against a private spinning mill in Malerktola over their alleged exploitation for the past three days, left along with their family members for their home states on Friday.

The workers of Arihant Spinning Mill were demanding a salary hike and transfer of some management functionaries. Over hundreds workers submitted their resignations on Thursday in protest against non-acceptance of their demands.

“Resignations of seven workers have been accepted and the mill authorities arranged for their journey along with their 12 family members. They have been sent to their native states of Bihar, UP and Jharkhand after screening,” said Malerkotla SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey.

“We have asked the mill management to start welfare activities for the workers who have been working with the company for years,” the SDM added.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana miffed over migrants’ entry into state from Punjab
May 16, 2020 01:12 IST
Cancer patient, govt doctor’s father found positive in Panchkula
May 16, 2020 01:07 IST
Haryana Roadways receives lukewarm response on service resumption
May 16, 2020 01:04 IST
4 out of 6 containment zones in Chandigarh account for just 4% of total cases
May 16, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.