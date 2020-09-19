Sections
19-year-old becomes Ludhiana’s first dengue casualty this year

Around 20-25 dengue-affected patients are reporting to private hospitals daily, said an official.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

A few days ago, Gangeshwar had donated his platelets to his brother who was suffering from high-grade fever. (Representative Image/HT )

A 19-year-old boy who succumbed to dengue at SPS Hospital on Friday became the first confirmed casualty of the mosquito-borne disease in the district this year.

The victim, Thakur Gangeshwar Singh, a resident of Maha Singh Nagar, had been unwell for two days. He was hospitalised on Thursday after his condition worsened. Medical superintendent Dr Rajeev Kundra confirmed Gangeshwar was suffering from dengue, which is endemic to tropical and sub-tropical regions.

His father, Thakur Vishwanath Singh, was the former vice-chairperson of the Pravasi Bhalai Board, Punjab, and his mother Thakur Baby Singh is a former councillor.

A few days ago, Gangeshwar had donated his platelets to his brother who was suffering from high-grade fever.

Meanwhile, mystery continues to shroud the death of two teenagers — a 14-year-old from Khanna and a Class-9 student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar.

On being asked about the status of the cases, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh said he was suffering from fever and was on leave while civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga also did not respond to the query. The health department has not made an official confirmation, however officials in the health department, requesting anonymity, said dengue cases have begun to shoot up in the district. “Around 20-25 dengue-affected patients are reporting to private hospitals daily,” said an official.

