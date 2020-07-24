Sections
19 years on, police announces cash award for clue on 12-year-old Karnal boy’s murder

A special investigation team formed by Karnal inspector general of police (IGP) Bharti Arora under Panipat DSP Rajesh Phogat has been fruitlessly investigating the case for around four months.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 21:32 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times/Karnal

Having failed to solve a 19-year-old murder case, the police have now announced Rs 1 lakh cash award for any information about the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old boy.

On Friday, the IGP’s office offered a cash award for clues about the accused. The SIT was formed in March this year after the father of the deceased moved the Punjab and Haryana high court demanding a CBI probe in the case as the police had failed to find any clue.

In his police complaint, Mohinder Singh, who is now 63, alleged that Parmod, a Class-7 student, was allegedly kidnapped from near his father’s shop on January 4, 2001.



On January 8, 2001, he allegedly got a ransom call of Rs 8 lakh for freeing the boy in the jungle of Badagaon village of Karnal district. But they did not get the boy and later his decomposed body was recovered from under a bridge and Mohinder recognised his son from his clothes.

Mahinder had accused four people, but the police claimed that their involvement could not be proved.

“The SIT conducted narco-analysis on all suspects but there was no evidence of their involvement. It is still a blind murder case,” IGP Bharti Arora said.

In 2002, Mahinder approached the Punjab and Haryana high court and next year the case was transferred to the CIA-2, but in March 2015, the police filed an untraced report in court.

Mahinder again challenged the police’s investigation report in September 2019. Two months later, Mahinder approached the court in December 2019, demanding a CBI probe in the case but the police appealed for another investigation and the SIT was formed by the Karnal IGP.

