1985-batch IAS officer Vijai Vardhan is Haryana’s new chief secretary

The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed 1985-batch IAS officer, Vijai Vardhan as the chief secretary. Vardhan replaced 1983-batch woman IAS officer, Keshni Anand Arora who retired on Wednesday.

As chief secretary, Vardhan will hold the charge of general administration, personnel, training, parliamentary affairs, vigilance and administrative reforms department. He will also be secretary in-charge of plan coordination.

A 1986-batch IAS officer, Sanjeev Kaushal was appointed as additional chief secretary (ACS), revenue, disaster management and consolidation departments replacing Vardhan. Kaushal will continue to hold the charge of ACS, cooperation.

ACS, health, Rajeev Arora was given the additional charge of ACS, home, jails, criminal investigation and administration of justice departments. The charge of home department was earlier held by Vijai Vardhan.

ACS, irrigation and public health, Devender Singh was given the additional charge of ACS, agriculture, replacing Kaushal.

ACS, medical education and research, Alok Nigam was given the additional charge of ACS, public works (B&R), replacing Rajeev Arora.

Yamunanagar municipal comissioner Dharamvir Singh was posted as Charkhi Dadri deputy commissioner, replacing Shiv Parshad who retired on Wednesday.