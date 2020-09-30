Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / 1985-batch IAS officer Vijai Vardhan is Haryana’s new chief secretary

1985-batch IAS officer Vijai Vardhan is Haryana’s new chief secretary

Vardhan replaces 1983-batch woman IAS officer, Keshni Anand Arora who retired on Wednesday

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 19:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

1985-batch IAS officer Vijai Vardhan (HT PHOTO)

The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed 1985-batch IAS officer, Vijai Vardhan as the chief secretary. Vardhan replaced 1983-batch woman IAS officer, Keshni Anand Arora who retired on Wednesday.

As chief secretary, Vardhan will hold the charge of general administration, personnel, training, parliamentary affairs, vigilance and administrative reforms department. He will also be secretary in-charge of plan coordination.

A 1986-batch IAS officer, Sanjeev Kaushal was appointed as additional chief secretary (ACS), revenue, disaster management and consolidation departments replacing Vardhan. Kaushal will continue to hold the charge of ACS, cooperation.

ACS, health, Rajeev Arora was given the additional charge of ACS, home, jails, criminal investigation and administration of justice departments. The charge of home department was earlier held by Vijai Vardhan.



ACS, irrigation and public health, Devender Singh was given the additional charge of ACS, agriculture, replacing Kaushal.

ACS, medical education and research, Alok Nigam was given the additional charge of ACS, public works (B&R), replacing Rajeev Arora.

Yamunanagar municipal comissioner Dharamvir Singh was posted as Charkhi Dadri deputy commissioner, replacing Shiv Parshad who retired on Wednesday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Unlock 5 guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Sep 30, 2020 20:18 IST
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Sep 30, 2020 18:02 IST
Movie theatres, swimming pools: What’s new in Centre’s guidelines for re-opening
Sep 30, 2020 20:16 IST
LIVE: Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra extended till October 31
Sep 30, 2020 20:05 IST

latest news

Azarenka thrashed by Schmeidlova at French Open
Sep 30, 2020 20:19 IST
Cinema halls allowed to operate at 50% capacity from October 15
Sep 30, 2020 20:16 IST
Gauri Khan shares stunning new pic with empowering message
Sep 30, 2020 20:05 IST
Women’s Challenger series to be held in UAE from Nov 4-9: IPL sources
Sep 30, 2020 20:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.