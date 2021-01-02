Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / 2.61 lakh candidates to appear in Haryana teacher eligibility test on Jan 2 and 3

2.61 lakh candidates to appear in Haryana teacher eligibility test on Jan 2 and 3

Haryana Board of School Education (Bhiwani) will stop the entry of candidates at the examination centre about 60 minutes before the commencement of Haryana Teacher Eligibility...

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 02:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana Board of School Education (Bhiwani) will stop the entry of candidates at the examination centre about 60 minutes before the commencement of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) to be conducted on January 2 and 3, an official spokesperson said.

As many as 2,61,299 candidates will take this examination across 355 centres.

The board has constituted 174 flying squads for inspection. Apart from this, one board employee/representative each and administrative/gazetted officer nominated by DC will be stationed at each examination centre.

The candidates’ admit and identity cards will be checked and it will be ensured that all candidates are wearing masks.



The time of entering the examination hall is 9.30am for the morning session and 2.30pm for the evening session.

On January 2, level-3 (PGT) examination will be conducted in the evening session from 3pm to 5.30pm, with 82,185 candidates entering 279 exam centres.

Similarly, level-2 (TGT) examination is to be conducted from 10am to 12.30pm on January 3. In this exam, 1,05,481 candidates will appear in 351 examination centres and level-1 (PRT) examination will be held from 3pm to 5.30pm, in which 73,633 candidates will appear at 259 examination centres.

A control room has been established having helpline numbers (01664- 254301, 254302, 254304, 254601, 254604) and WhatsApp number 881-684-0349.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
by HT Correspondent
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Union govt eyes Rs 90,000 cr from BPCL stake sale
by Utpal Bhaskar 
TMC suffers setback after more leaders switch sides
by Joydeep Thakur
Govt committed to delivering on promise of housing for all: PM Modi
by HT Correspondent
Trump handed defeat as congress overrides his defense bill veto
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.