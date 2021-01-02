2.61 lakh candidates to appear in Haryana teacher eligibility test on Jan 2 and 3

Haryana Board of School Education (Bhiwani) will stop the entry of candidates at the examination centre about 60 minutes before the commencement of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) to be conducted on January 2 and 3, an official spokesperson said.

As many as 2,61,299 candidates will take this examination across 355 centres.

The board has constituted 174 flying squads for inspection. Apart from this, one board employee/representative each and administrative/gazetted officer nominated by DC will be stationed at each examination centre.

The candidates’ admit and identity cards will be checked and it will be ensured that all candidates are wearing masks.

The time of entering the examination hall is 9.30am for the morning session and 2.30pm for the evening session.

On January 2, level-3 (PGT) examination will be conducted in the evening session from 3pm to 5.30pm, with 82,185 candidates entering 279 exam centres.

Similarly, level-2 (TGT) examination is to be conducted from 10am to 12.30pm on January 3. In this exam, 1,05,481 candidates will appear in 351 examination centres and level-1 (PRT) examination will be held from 3pm to 5.30pm, in which 73,633 candidates will appear at 259 examination centres.

A control room has been established having helpline numbers (01664- 254301, 254302, 254304, 254601, 254604) and WhatsApp number 881-684-0349.