2,740 bottles of liquor seized from Rajouri, two arrested

In a major success, police and the army’s Rashtriya Rifles battalion seized 2, 740 bottles of liquor, allegedly being smuggled towards Keri Doongi area of Rajouri, ahead of the district development council (DDC) polls.

Giving details about the operation, Rajouri senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kohli said, “The team intercepted two vehicles on the way to Doongi, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Upon checking, the team found a huge consignment of liquor loaded in the vehicles.”

He added that in all, there were 2,740 bottles packed in 74 cases.

The vehicles drivers, identified as Deepak Sharma and Mohd Zahid, were arrested on the spot.

The SSP added that security arrangements have been stepped up in the district to foil the nefarious designs of anti-social elements ahead of DDC polls, set to begin on November 28.