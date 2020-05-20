2.8 lakh migrant workers returned from Punjab

Over 2.8 lakh migrant workers have returned to their homes from Punjab so far. Their return has been facilitated by the state government, nodal officer Vikas Pratap said on Tuesday, the day 200th train left from Amritsar.

The train was flagged off from Amritsar by deputy commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon and would take migrants to their homes in Maharashtra.

“We are ensuring those wishing to go back are united with their families without any difficulty at the earliest,” said the nodal officer, adding: “The task is being accomplished with the collaboration of deputy commissioners and the railway authorities of Ferozepur and Ambala divisions.

The maximum 89 trains have gone from Ludhiana whereas another 61 trains Jalandhar have taken migrants to different parts of the country, followed by 19 from Amritsar, 16 from Patiala and 15 from Mohali. Six trains have left from Ferozepur with 5 from Sirhind and 3 from Bathinda. The maximum trains are going to Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar and Jharkhand.