₹2.93 crore sanctioned for construction workers in Ferozepur

The scheme covers stipends, LTC and shagun at marriage, ex-gratia grant, help for cremation, pension for the mentally retarded, delivery benefit, financial help for cremation and other benefits.

Updated: May 22, 2020 19:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ferozepur

A total of 2,717 construction workers in Guru Har Sahai subdivision of Ferozepur district will soon receive an ex-gratia grant or stipend.

A total of Rs. 2,93,11,528 has been sanctioned, said cabinet minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi made the announcement.

The minister said the scheme covered stipends, LTC and shagun at marriage, ex-gratia grant, help for cremation, pension for the mentally retarded, delivery benefit, financial help for cremation and other benefits.

A sum of Rs 2,76,68,000 has been approved for the children of 2,564 construction workers, Rs 2,64,000 for 132 LTC cases, Rs 62,000 as part of the Shagun Scheme, Rs 1,90,528 for surgery, Rs 9,00,000 for ex-gratia grant, Rs 1,00,000 for cremation and Rs 1,02,000 has been approved under the Baldi scheme, he added.



The minister said all the approved cases have been referred to Punjab building and other construction workers’ welfare boards for payment and the amount will directly be transferred into the bank accounts of all 2,717 beneficiaries.

