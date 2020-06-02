Sections
2 arrested for assault on Ambala resident

Aman and Kirti Maan were held on Tuesday after a police complaint was lodged by Gera, but other men involved in the assault were absconding

Jun 02, 2020

By HT Correspondent,

The accused were produced in court and remanded to one-day police custody. (Getty Images/Vetta)

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

Ambala: Two men were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting a man identified as Gaurav Gera from the Kajiwara area of Ambala city on Monday.

Aman and Kirti Maan were held after a police complaint was lodged by Gera on Monday, but other men involved in the assault, including Kushank, a man not on good terms with Gera’s neighbour, were absconding.

Gera also alleged that the windshield of his car had been broken by the group and that the men had returned later and fired a shot from his weapon.



The accused were produced in court and remanded to one-day police custody.

