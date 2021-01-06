Sections
2 booked in Ambala for threatening to jump off illegal building being razed

Building owner and his family members threatened to kill themselves when civic officials attempted to raze the structure

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Two men have been booked for attempting suicide in Ambala. (Getty Images/For representational purposes)

Ambala police have booked two men for attempting suicide by threatening to jump off an “illegal” building that civic body officials tried to demolish at the BC Bazaar area of the Cantonment on Monday night.

Rakesh Kumar and Rajesh Kumar were named in the FIR for attempting suicide and obstructing government officials from discharging their duties on the complaint of Apurva Chaudhary, executive officer of the Ambala Sadar municipal council (MC).

Chaudhary said when MC the officials, with a duty magistrate went to the spot to demolish the illegally constructed propertie(s) for an action-taken report to be submitted to the high court, the building owner, “Rakesh and his brother Rajesh Kumar with other family members gathered and locked all the doors. All of them climbed onto the roof of the house and threatened to commit suicide, due to which the illegal construction could not be demolished,” he said.

A case was lodged under sections 186, 353, 309, 34 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code at the Ambala Cantonment police station.

