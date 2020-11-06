Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / 2 commuters arrested with 380g opium in Ludhiana

2 commuters arrested with 380g opium in Ludhiana

Accused were coming from Gill Canal on scooters when they were stopped for checking, one of the accomplices fled

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 18:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

(Representative Photo/File )

Two commuters were arrested with 380g opium in two separate cases here on Friday. Their scooters were also seized.

In the first case, one Chanpreet Singh of Islamgunj was arrested with 340g opium during a special checking near Jaspal Bangar. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subeg Singh, the arresting officer, said the accused and his accomplice Charanjit Singh of Kidwayi Nagar were coming from Gill Canal on a scooter when they were stopped for checking. Charanjit Singh fled upon spotting the police party while Chanpreet was arrested. Police found 340g opium hidden under the seat of his scooter.

In the second case, police arrested Inderjit Singh of Alamgir Dhayiya village during a special checking near the T-point in Lohara. The accused was coming from Gill Canal on his scooter when he was stopped and frisked. Around 40g opium was found on his person.

Two separate cases have been lodged under Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Nov 06, 2020 19:01 IST
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
Nov 06, 2020 18:11 IST
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
Nov 06, 2020 18:08 IST
Biden needs to win 1 more state to reach 270 electoral votes, become US prez
Nov 06, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

Anganwadi centres, schools, panchayat buildings to be used as Covid-19 vaccination sites
Nov 06, 2020 19:01 IST
Delhi govt bans all types of firecracker from Nov 7 to 30
Nov 06, 2020 18:59 IST
Taarak Mehta actor Dilip Joshi blasts use of bad language on OTT shows
Nov 06, 2020 18:56 IST
‘Bhains lag rahi hai’: Comedy Circus’ Saloni Daini on being fat shamed
Nov 06, 2020 18:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.