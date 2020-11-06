2 commuters arrested with 380g opium in Ludhiana

Two commuters were arrested with 380g opium in two separate cases here on Friday. Their scooters were also seized.

In the first case, one Chanpreet Singh of Islamgunj was arrested with 340g opium during a special checking near Jaspal Bangar. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subeg Singh, the arresting officer, said the accused and his accomplice Charanjit Singh of Kidwayi Nagar were coming from Gill Canal on a scooter when they were stopped for checking. Charanjit Singh fled upon spotting the police party while Chanpreet was arrested. Police found 340g opium hidden under the seat of his scooter.

In the second case, police arrested Inderjit Singh of Alamgir Dhayiya village during a special checking near the T-point in Lohara. The accused was coming from Gill Canal on his scooter when he was stopped and frisked. Around 40g opium was found on his person.

Two separate cases have been lodged under Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.