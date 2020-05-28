2 Covid-19 fatalities in Ludhiana, Amritsar

A 49-year-old railway protection force (RPF) jawan and a 60-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Ludhiana and Amritsar, respectively, on Thursday.

The RPF jawan, Pawan Kumar, a resident Karol Bagh in Jalandhar, died around noon after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) in Ludhiana.

RPF JAWAN DEVELOPED ACUTE PNEUMONIA

Confirming his death civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the patient had been admitted to the mother-child hospital on Chandigarh Road on May 20. However, he was rushed to CMC&H on May 22 after his condition deteriorated and he developed acute pneumonia.

“The patient had comorbidities. He was a diabetic. He had been on oxygen support for four days,” Bagga said.

Of the 57 infected personnel in the district, 45 have recovered. There are 33 active Covid-19 cases in the district .

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said 6,290 samples had been collected till May 27, of which the reports of 6,079 had been received. As many as 5,811 samples were found negative, while the reports of 211 samples are pending.

“Around 181 Covid-19 patients are locals while 87 are from other districts and states,” he said, adding that seven people from Ludhiana had succumbed to the virus.

60-YEAR-OLD WAS HYPERTENSIVE

The 60-year-old victim, a resident of village Bulara Bhattike of Baba Bakala tehsil of Amritsar had tested positive for the deadly virus at an authorised private lab on May 27, health officials said.

“The victim, Jaspal Kaur, 60, had been admitted to the isolation ward of government medical college and hospital (GMCH) Amritsar after her diagnosis. She was also a patient of hypertension and was suffering from coronary artery disease.

“When Kaur was admitted to GMCH, she was unconscious and in a critical condition. She was put on oxygen and treatment was initiated,” said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

Kishore said, “Her condition deteriorated on Thursday and she was immediately intubated and given ventilator support. However, she passed away at 1.40pm on Thursday.”

Amritsar has so far reported 353 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities.

4 TEST POSITIVE IN HOSHIARPUR

Four contacts of a 37-year-old man of Nangli Jalalpur village who succumbed to Covid-19 on May 17 have tested positive for the disease.

So far, 17 contacts of the man have tested positive for Covid-19. The reports of several others are still awaited.

The number of positive cases in the district has increased to 115.